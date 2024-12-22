FG/Din Polo clinch Patrons Aibak Polo Cup 2024 trophy

LAHORE: FG/Din Polo emerged title winners in the Patrons Aibak Polo Cup 2024, defeating Diamond Paints 4-3 in the thrilling final at Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

The final marked the 48th edition of the historic Aibak Cup, hosted by Lahore Polo Club, and attracted a large audience of spectators and families. Prior to the final, various events were held, including a cavalcade, barrel racing, and tent pegging competitions for men and women. A match between the Lahore Polo Club’s Young Ladies’ Polo Team and the Young Boys’ Polo Team also took place, with the girls securing the victory.

The tournament’s distinguished patrons in attendance included Salman of Overdose, Mir Shoaib Ahmed (CEO of Diamond Paints), Farooq Amin Sufi (Director Marketing, Master Paints), Dr. Faisal Qadeer Khokhar (Director, Remington Pharma), Taimur Ali Malik (Director, Guard Group), Muhammad Abubakar Siddique (Director, Black Horse Paints), Qadeer Ashfaq (Director, Platinum Homes), Sardar Mohsin Atta Khosa (Pebble Breakers), Nafees Barry (Director, The Retro Bar), along with Lahore Polo Club Executive Committee members Muhammad Naseer, Raja Amir, Adnan Hayat Noon, Saqib Khan Khakwani, senior club member Irfan Ali Hyder, Major Janoed Muazz, Najaf Shah, and a significant number of players.

In a thrilling final, FG/Din Polo’s Mian Abbas Mukhtar scored two goals, while Shaikh Muhammad Farhad and Raja Mikael Sami contributed one goal each to secure their team’s win. For Diamond Paints, Raja Jalal Arsalan scored two goals, and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed added one.

Earlier, in the subsidiary final, Newage Cables defeated BN Polo 6-4. During the closing ceremony, the patrons distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. Raja Mikael Sami was named the best player of the match, while Mian Abbas Mukhtar was honored as the best patron. The best pony award went to Abbas Mukhtar’s mare.