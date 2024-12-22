Terrorists, ‘facilitator, abettors and financier’ to pay for anti-state designs: COAS

Gen Syed Asim Munir commends unwavering resilience and steadfastness of jawans in the face of terrorism

Describes soldiers of Armed Forces and LEAs as true heroes of the nation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Sunday reaffirmed the armed forces commitment to pursuing Fitna Al Khwarij until they are eliminated along with their “facilitator, abettors and financier”, vowing they (terrorists) would “pay the price for their nefarious activities against the state,” according to the military’s media affairs wing.

COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir reiterated the resolve during his visit to Wana, South Waziristan, on Sunday, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Chief of Army Staff’s visit to Wana comes a day after sixteen soldiers were martyred while thwarting a terrorists attack on a checkpost in Makeen area of South Waziristan district.

During the visit, the COAS received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security landscape and ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

On the occasion, COAS Gen Munir highlighted the “courage, resilience, and unyielding determination” of the armed forces and commended their “unwavering resilience and steadfastness in the face of terrorism”, the ISPR said.

Interacting with officers and troops, the COAS commended their unwavering resilience and steadfastness in the face of terrorism, reaffirming the nation’s pride in their sacrifices.

He emphasized that the martyrs (Shuhada) are the pride of Pakistan, and their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

“With the resolute support of the nation, the Pakistan Army, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies (LEAs), remains steadfast in its determination to eliminate terrorism and extremism in all its forms, ensuring the restoration of lasting peace and stability across the country, Insha’Allah”, the ISPR said.

The Army Chief highlighted that the courage, resilience, and unyielding determination of Pakistan’s armed forces are the cornerstone of the nation’s sovereignty.

He described the soldiers of the Armed Forces and LEAs as the true heroes of the nation, whose bravery and selfless dedication inspire the entire country.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Wana, the COAS was received by the the Corps Commander Peshawar.

Earlier this month, a total of 43 terrorists — 18 in KP and 25 in Balochistan — were killed by security forces during extensive operations conducted in the provinces since Dec 9, causing a “major setback” to the TTP and other terrorist groups operating in Balochistan.

Pakistan has been grappling with a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces and other law enforcement agencies, particularly in Balochistan and KP, after the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022,

According to the interior ministry, in the past 10 months, 948 out of 1,566 terrorism incidents reported occurred in KP, resulting in 583 deaths (out of a total of 924 martyrdom).