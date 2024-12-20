Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Photographer Speaks Out Amid Christmas Card Controversy

The Christmas card from Prince William and Princess Kate has sparked widespread attention after undergoing unexpected changes, prompting the family’s photographer, Will Warr, to address the situation. Warr took to Instagram, writing, “An honor to capture this year’s Christmas card for the Prince and Princess of Wales.” His post was met with praise from fans, with one calling his work “amazing” and another describing it as a “beautiful Christmas capture.”

The royal couple originally shared their festive photo on social media, only to delete and repost it hours later. The updated version featured a zoomed-in perspective, drawing focus to the family’s warmth and closeness. This year’s card also included a whimsical animated touch, with snowflakes gently falling over the image set against a festive Christmas tree backdrop.

Accompanying the photo was a heartfelt message from the Prince and Princess, reading: “Wishing everyone a very happy Christmas” alongside a Christmas tree emoji. Fans expressed their adoration, with one supporter writing, “Perfect Christmas card for the season, radiating love and joy,” and another wishing the family “a blessed and healthy celebration.”

Unlike the artistic black-and-white card shared in 2023, this year’s photo captured a vibrant, heartwarming moment. Taken in Norfolk shortly after Kate completed preventative chemotherapy, the card showcases the family enjoying serene countryside scenes around their Anmer Hall estate. From woodland walks to beach outings, the imagery highlighted the family’s cherished rural life.

Photographer Will Warr, known for his documentary-style work, also directed a video accompanying the card. The video offered royal fans an intimate glimpse into family life, with scenes of William, Kate, and their three children enjoying the outdoors.

The updated Christmas card reflects the family’s enduring resilience and love, following a challenging year. Royal fans have embraced the card as a symbol of togetherness, with one admirer summing up its impact: “Their card radiates warmth and hope—perfect for the season.”