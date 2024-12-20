Custodial torture claims life of Sialkot man, case registered against SHO

SIALKOT: Father of five daughters, Haji Faryad, on Friday lost his life allegedly due to severe torture during police custody at Saddar Police Station in Sialkot.

The incident has sparked outrage and calls for accountability.

Haji Faryad, a resident of Sohwali village, had been in custody since December 2, 2024. According to initial reports, his condition deteriorated due to alleged physical abuse by police officers.

Following his death, senior police officials immediately suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Ikram Shahbaz and registered a case against him under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The police department has assured that an impartial investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident. However, public anger remains high, with demands for stricter measures against custodial torture and justice for the victim’s family.

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about police misconduct in Pakistan, despite legislative efforts to curb such practices.

In 2022, Pakistan passed a bill against custodial torture, following its ratification of the United Nations Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment in 2010.

Earlier this year, the Lahore High Court (LHC) underscored the need for independent investigations into custodial torture. In a 19-page verdict on a related petition, Justice Tariq Salim Sheikh emphasized that the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) was tasked with ensuring impartiality in such cases.

Activists and legal experts are calling for swift implementation of these reforms to prevent future tragedies. Meanwhile, Faryad’s family and community mourn the loss of a man whose life ended under harrowing circumstances.