Winter snowfall transforms northern Pakistan into tourist haven

NARAN: Tourists from across Pakistan are flocking to the northern regions as snowfall turns the areas into a picturesque winter wonderland.

Destinations like Murree, Nathiagali, Ayubia, Swat, Kaghan, and Naran are drawing families and adventure enthusiasts alike, offering opportunities to experience breathtaking landscapes and thrilling winter sports.

The snow-covered peaks of the Hindu Kush, Karakoram, and Himalayan mountain ranges provide a stunning backdrop, making these regions a hotspot for winter tourism. Swat, often referred to as the “Switzerland of Pakistan,” has become a prime destination for skiing, particularly in Malam Jabba, which receives an average of 10 feet of snow annually.

“Malam Jabba’s skiing history dates back to 1962 when the first skiing competition was held there,” shared Tashfeen Haider, Director General of the KP Culture and Tourism Authority. “Since the establishment of a skiing resort in 1988, it has gained international recognition as one of South Asia’s premier skiing destinations.”

The Malam Jabba Ski Resort offers world-class skiing and snowboarding facilities, making it a favorite among adventure seekers. Beyond skiing, Swat boasts additional attractions, including the ancient Gandhara civilization and pristine snow-covered landscapes. Visitors can also enjoy activities like river rafting and trout fishing, further enhancing the valley’s allure.

The ski resort and nearby locations such as Kalam, Mankial, and Flaksair provide scenic backdrops for winter sports. With a skiing season that typically lasts from December to March, the resort attracts thousands of visitors annually. The chairlift at Malam Jabba, one of Pakistan’s longest, offers panoramic views of the snow-blanketed mountains.

Northern Pakistan’s winter charm, blending natural beauty, adventure sports, and cultural heritage, continues to make it a must-visit destination. For nature lovers and thrill-seekers alike, the region promises an unforgettable winter experience.