Polio vaccination team attacked in Karachi, three injured, six arrested

KARACHI: A polio vaccination team was attacked in Karachi’s Korangi area on Friday, leaving two polio workers and a police officer injured.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Korangi police station when a family attacked the vaccination team with shovels during a routine immunization drive. Swift action by law enforcement led to the arrest of six individuals, including four women, involved in the assault.

A heavy contingent of police and Rangers was deployed to the area to restore order following the attack. SSP Korangi confirmed the arrests and stated that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for the violence.

The injured polio workers and the police officer were rushed to a nearby medical facility and are reported to be receiving treatment.

Such attacks on polio workers remain a significant challenge to Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate the disease. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to protecting vaccination teams and ensuring the continuity of immunization campaigns across the country.

Earlier on December 16, a policeman was martyred while protecting a polio vaccination team during an attack in the Shakarkhel area of Karak district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In that instance, unidentified gunmen had launched an attack on the team near the Terai Police Station. The assault resulted in the death of one police officer and left a polio worker injured, causing panic in the area. The slain policeman has been identified as Irfan.

Karak, the district’s administrative headquarters, is home to the Khattak tribe, a Pashtun group.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains a critical focus for polio eradication due to the persistence of non-vaccination among less than one percent of the target population. Officials hope that strict measures like Section 144 will support the campaign’s success, bringing Pakistan closer to eradicating the disease.

In related news, the polio vaccination campaign in Balochistan was also then temporarily postponed for one day due to security concerns. The Home Department of Balochistan itself had requested the delay, citing intelligence information.

It may be noted that authorities continue to face challenges such as vaccination refusals, missed targets, fake finger marking, and lack of cooperation from district administrations and health officers.

Polio, a highly infectious viral disease, can cause irreversible paralysis and death. The virus primarily spreads through the faecal-oral route or contaminated food and water. Initial symptoms include fever, fatigue, vomiting, stiffness of the neck, and limb pain.

Health officials emphasize that while polio has no cure, it is entirely preventable through vaccines. Oral polio vaccines (OPV) and inactivated polio vaccines (IPV) have proven safe and effective worldwide, with multiple doses ensuring lifelong immunity.