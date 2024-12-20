Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Struggles and Triumph in Return to Acting

After years away from the screen, Angelina Jolie is making a powerful return to acting with her role in Maria, Pablo Larraín’s biographical film about opera legend Maria Callas. Jolie’s portrayal has earned her 2025 Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations, marking a celebrated comeback.

In a recent interview with E! News, the 49-year-old actress opened up about the personal challenges she faced during her hiatus from Hollywood. “I went very dark for reasons I’d rather not explain, but I didn’t have a lot of light and life within me,” Jolie shared. Reflecting on that period, she added, “Your light’s dim,” revealing the emotional toll she endured while stepping back from her career.

Jolie explained that her time away wasn’t solely by choice. “The last few years, the choice of what to work on wasn’t always creative but practical,” she said. As a mother of six, Jolie prioritized being home with her children amid ongoing legal battles with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, including a contentious divorce.

The actress credits Maria as a pivotal project in her healing process. “Maria was the beginning of starting to come alive again,” she admitted, emphasizing the role of a supportive creative team in her recovery. “I needed a lot of kind people around me to hold my hand,” Jolie said, highlighting how collaboration with compassionate colleagues helped reignite her passion for acting.

Even while stepping away from acting, Jolie remained involved in creative ventures. She co-produced the Broadway musical The Outsiders in 2024 and directed Without Blood, which received acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival. However, she admitted to struggling with her work during those years. “I wasn’t myself for a while, so I wasn’t able to give as much to my work,” she said.

Jolie’s comeback isn’t just professional but also deeply personal. “To feel like I could work again and collaborate with nice, creative people taught me so much about myself and life,” she shared. Her children have also joined her creative journey, with daughter Vivienne assisting her on The Outsiders and sons Maddox and Pax working as production assistants on Maria.

Looking back, Jolie’s resilience and dedication to both her family and craft have been central to her reemergence in Hollywood. With Maria serving as a turning point, Jolie is once again finding light in her work and life.