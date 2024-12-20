King Charles to Reconnect With Prince Harry, Archie, and Lilibet on Christmas

King Charles is reportedly planning to reunite with Prince Harry this Christmas via a video call, offering a chance to reconnect with his estranged son and speak with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, the virtual meeting is expected to take place on Christmas Day.

“I’m willing to bet that there will definitely be some sort of Zoom communication on Christmas Day. There’s no question,” Harrold told Fabulous. He suggested that the King is eager to see his grandchildren despite the physical distance.

The call may also provide an opportunity for Charles and Harry to engage in conversation. “They’re not just going to put the kids in front of the camera without conversation,” Harrold noted.

In addition to the planned call, Charles reportedly intends to send Christmas gifts to Archie and Lilibet, and it’s expected that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reciprocate with presents on behalf of their children.

While the royal family continues to navigate strained relations, this festive exchange could offer a small step toward easing tensions during the holiday season.