Inflation and education

The relentless rise in inflation has placed a significant burden on the average Pakistani household. However, its most glaring consequence is the increasing inaccessibility of quality education. Parents are struggling to pay school fees and provide the necessary resources for their children’s learning. Even middle-income families now find themselves questioning whether they can afford to educate their children adequately.

While government initiatives to subsidise education for low-income families exist, they are not enough. The disparity between public and private educational institutions continues to widen, leaving the most vulnerable children at a disadvantage. A lack of investment in public education infrastructure and teacher training only exacerbates the problem.

Immediate and long-term measures are necessary to address this crisis. The government must prioritise education in the budget, curbing unnecessary expenditures elsewhere. Additionally, regulatory measures to prevent private schools from arbitrarily increasing fees are crucial. For the future of Pakistan, ensuring every child has access to quality education is a moral obligation and also an economic imperative.

FATIMA KHURSHEED

ISLAMABAD

Unseen winter challenge
