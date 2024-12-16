Unseen winter challenge

The coldness and darkness of winter can be a challenging time for many people. Winter affects us and others. It brings health issues like respiratory problems, including asthma and bronchitis. The dry air also causes skin irritation and dryness. The roads are slippery; we get traffic jams, and there are more accidents due to that. People in upper parts of the country get higher electricity bills due to increased usage of electricity to stay warm. Weather conditions can damage crops and plants, resulting in death. This can lead to food shortages and economic losses for farmers.

Mostly, we feel sad when it’s dark and cold. It can contribute to seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression that occurs during the winter months. At last, we have to spend more money to fix things that break in the cold, and we can’t go out and play as much. Governments all over the world should provide facilities to those who need them during this time of troubling weather.

SANA BALOCH

HUB