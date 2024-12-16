50 Cent Dubs Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Documentary As ‘Octopus

50 Cent, who has been working on a documentary on Sean “Diddy” Combs, has dubbed it as an octopus.

On GMA3, the 49-year-old rapper, who previously vowed to gather information about the rapper for the Netflix documentary, admitted that the project might be more of an undertaking than expected.

It’s a difficult project because every day, there’s new accusations coming out, it’s new things that happened,” said the in da club hitmaker.

“So, it’s become an octopus, with so many powers and so many things going on,” said 50 Cent.

In the same interview, the Candy Shop singer also confessed that he didn’t expect the allegations piled up against the music mogul would become so “far-reaching”.

“I don’t think anyone could have anticipated this many accusations and things that have taken place,” he noted.

The accusations against Diddy began in late October 2023 when his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him.

Since then, a list of accusers has been growing against him following numerous allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and sex trafficking.

Sean “Diddy” Combs remains in a Brooklyn jail while awaiting a May 5 trial.

The hip-hop mogul, however, pleads not guilty on all charges.