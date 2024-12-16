Meghan Markle’s Resilience Gets A Public Nod: ‘She’s Been Constricted’

Meghan Markle has just been hailed for her resilience since becoming a ‘symbol’ for many in the US.

Royal commentator Edward Coram-James made these observations while speaking to The Mirror.

He began by telling the outlet, “In the US, the narrative surrounding Meghan and Harry is quite nuanced.”

“While they’ve faced backlash here, Meghan, in particular, has benefited from being seen as a symbol of resilience against adversity,” Coram-James explained.

Reason being that, “Many Americans resonate with her story of breaking free from the constraints of the monarchy and the press.”

“But it appears Meghan isn’t the only one gaining support from fans,” he noted before explaining how well Prince Harry’s been received in the States.

“Harry’s frankness about mental health has also struck a chord in a country that values openness about personal struggles,” the expert added before signing off as a whole.

For those unversed with Prince Harry’s earlier comments about his mental health struggles, he himself admitted to having issues pertaining to anxiety, agoraphobia, as well as a struggle with panic attacks in Spare.

“I was an agoraphobe. Which was nearly impossible given my public role,” he explained at the time.

It is pertinent to mention that an agoraphobe is someone who has an irrational fear of entering crowded places