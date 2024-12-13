Entertainment

Nick Jonas Beams With Joy After Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Wonderful’ Remarks

By Agencies

Priyanka Chopra recently praised her husband, Nick Jonas, while accepting an award at the Red Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

According to Hindustan Times, the globally recognised actress was honoured with a prestigious accolade for her remarkable achievements in Hollywood.

During her exceptional acceptance speech, the mother-of-one expressed her gratitude for her life partner’s unwavering support.

Priyanka said, “I just want to thank my family for their unwavering support. My wonderful husband is here, waiting to escort me down, the gentleman that he is.”

She also paid tribute to her late father, sharing, “My parents my father was the first entertainer I ever knew. I lost him in 2013. But he showed me how much joy there is in being the person in the middle of a party.”

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently filming for the upcoming sequel of her action-thriller drama series, Citadel Season 2.

In this popular drama series, she plays the character Nadia Sinh, alongside Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville.

The spy series is set to be released in 2025.

Previous article
Prince William Appreciates Landmark Operation Against Illegal Wildlife Trafficking
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

‘Imperative’ to work against IS in Syria, Blinken tells Turkiye

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday told Turkiye it was “imperative” to work against a resurgence of the militant Islamic State...

Trump criticises Ukraine’s use of US missiles for attacks in Russia

Russia says ‘massive’ strike on Ukraine a response to Kyiv’s ATACMS use

Pakistan-China film ‘Ba’tie Girl’ premieres in Beijing

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.