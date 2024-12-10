Meghan Markle Makes Prince Harry Look Like A ‘Supporting Character’ In His New Netflix Documentary ‘Polo’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest Netflix series, Polo, has debuted, offering an intimate look at the world of professional polo but with surprisingly few appearances from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Released Monday as part of their £80 million Netflix deal, the series focuses on the passion, rivalries, and grit of elite polo players competing in the US Open Polo Championship.

The five-episode series places Harry, 40, in a supporting role, with Meghan, 43, appearing even less frequently despite both serving as executive producers. The Duke makes only brief appearances, including a humorous moment where Meghan jokes about his non-existent Spanish skills and a scene where he scores a goal and shares a sweet kiss with Meghan during a trophy presentation.

The series primarily centers on players such as Nacho Figueras, Adolfo and Poroto Cambiaso, Timmy Dutta, Louis Devaleix, and Keko Magrini. Figueras, a close friend of Harry’s, reflects on their shared competitive nature, stating, “Harry wanted to win at all costs, and I was the same way.”

Prince Harry’s rare moments include a charity polo match for his non-profit Sentebale and a conversation with Adolfo Cambiaso about the challenges of competing against his son. Meghan also demonstrates her fluency in Spanish during a lighthearted interaction with Cambiaso, further showcasing her versatility.

This shift away from the spotlight marks a departure from the couple’s previous Netflix projects, such as Harry & Meghan in 2022, which focused on their relationship and decision to step back from the royal family. Their recent productions, including Heart of Invictus in 2023, have taken a more subdued approach, highlighting other stories rather than placing themselves at the center.

Polo serves as the first of two nonfiction series under Archewell Productions’ ongoing partnership with Netflix. The second project, yet to be released, will reportedly focus on Meghan’s interests in cooking, gardening, and friendship.

While Polo offers audiences a deep dive into the intensity and spirit of the sport, Harry and Meghan’s decision to take a step back from leading roles underscores a shift in their approach to storytelling, emphasizing the broader narratives behind their projects.