Ben Affleck Addresses Relationship Rumors After Split From Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is taking time to focus on himself and his family following his split from Jennifer Lopez, according to a source close to the actor. The Batman star, 52, is “still adjusting to single life” and has no interest in pursuing a new relationship at the moment, insiders told Page Six.

“Ben’s divorce from Jennifer hasn’t even been finalized,” the source explained, adding, “Even if it were, dating is just not where his head is at right now.” Instead, Affleck is prioritizing his three children and his career as he navigates this new chapter in his life.

Rumors of a potential reconciliation with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, recently surfaced after the pair were seen together during Thanksgiving. While their reunion sparked speculation, neither Affleck nor Garner has commented on the nature of their current relationship.

On the professional front, Affleck is working on his upcoming crime-thriller RIP, alongside longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon. However, sources claim that production on the film has slowed due to ongoing legal matters related to his separation from Lopez.

Affleck and Lopez, who rekindled their romance in 2021 after nearly two decades apart, announced their split in August 2022 after two years together. The former couple is still finalizing their divorce proceedings in court.

As he navigates these personal and professional transitions, Affleck remains focused on maintaining stability for his family and career, signaling no immediate plans to re-enter the dating scene.

