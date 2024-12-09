Donald Trump Shares Details Of Private Conversation With Prince William In Paris

Donald Trump has revealed details about a private conversation with Prince William during their meeting in Paris on Saturday. The two met at the residence of the British ambassador following the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral.

Speaking to the New York Post, Trump described the 40-minute conversation as “great,” during which he asked the Prince of Wales about the health of his wife, Princess Kate, and his father, King Charles, both of whom are battling cancer. Trump said, “I asked him about his wife and he said she’s doing well. And I asked him about his father, and he said he’s fighting very hard. He loves his father and his wife, so it was sad.”

Trump also praised William’s demeanor and appearance, calling him “a good-looking guy” and noting that he “looked really, very handsome” at the event. The meeting included discussions on global issues and the importance of the US-UK relationship. Kensington Palace confirmed that Trump also shared fond memories of the late Queen Elizabeth II during the conversation.

The Prince of Wales last met Trump during the former president’s state visit to the UK in 2019. This recent meeting took place as William joined European royals, including Prince Albert of Monaco and King Philippe of Belgium, for the Notre Dame ceremony.

Princess Kate, recovering from chemotherapy, recently appeared publicly to host her annual Christmas carol service, while King Charles continues his cancer treatment amid royal duties.