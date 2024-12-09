CPC leadership discusses 2025 economic work, Party conduct, anti-corruption work

BEIJING: The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Monday held a meeting to analyze and study the economic work for 2025 and arrange Party conduct and anti-corruption work.

The meeting was chaired by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

This year is crucial for achieving the objectives and tasks laid down in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), and the economic operation has been generally stable with progress made. The country’s economic strength, scientific and technological capabilities, and composite national strength have continued to improve, according to the meeting.

The main goals and tasks for economic and social development in 2024 will be successfully accomplished, it said. For a sound economic performance in 2025, more proactive and impactful macro policies should be adopted.

It urged implementing a more proactive fiscal policy and a moderately loose monetary policy.

It is necessary to enrich and improve the policy toolkit, strengthen unconventional counter-cyclical adjustments, intensify the coordination of various policies, and make the macro regulation more forward-looking, targeted and effective, the meeting noted.

The country should vigorously boost consumption, improve the investment efficiency, and expand domestic demand on all fronts, it said.

The meeting emphasized fostering new quality productive forces driven by scientific and technological innovation, developing a modernized industrial system, giving play to the leading role of economic system reform, and ensuring signature reform measures are effectively implemented.

The country should expand high-standard opening up and stabilize foreign trade and investment, as well as effectively prevent and defuse risks in key sectors to ensure no systemic risks arise, according to the meeting.

It also called for promoting the integrated development of urban and rural areas, advancing major regional development strategies, accelerating the green transition in all fields of economic and social development, and increasing efforts to safeguard and improve people’s livelihood.

The Party’s leadership over the economic work must be strengthened to ensure that the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee are faithfully executed, said the meeting.

It also discussed plans to improve Party conduct and fight corruption.

Disciplinary inspection and supervision bodies must maintain a tough stance against corruption, and regular oversight and inspection should cover the implementation of major reforms, it said.

Continued efforts must be made to tackle misconduct and corruption that directly affect people’s lives, and ensure the general public will better and more equitably benefit from the achievements of reform and development, according to the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, Xi chaired a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, which heard a briefing on the work of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Commission of Supervision in 2024.

It was decided that the fourth plenary session of the 20th CCDI will be held from January 6 to 8, 2025.