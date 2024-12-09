NATIONAL

Two Khwairj terrorists killed, one apprehended in IBO at Kulachi

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces killed two Khwarij militants and one apprehended in injured condition in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District.

“On reported presence of khwarij, during the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location, as a result of which, two Khwarij were sent to hell, while one Kharji was apprehended in injured condition,” said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Monday.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from these Khwarij, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians, it further said.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the press release said

