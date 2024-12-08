Renowned arbitration expert Feisal Naqvi joins leading London chambers 3VB

LAHORE: Prominent commercial arbitration lawyer Feisal Naqvi has joined 3 Verulam Buildings (3VB) in London, a leading barristers’ chambers specialising in commercial and financial litigation, dispute resolution, and international arbitration, as an associate member.

The announcement, made earlier this week, marks a significant milestone in his distinguished career.

Tariq Baloch, a former 3VB member now with Essex Court Chambers, called Naqvi’s appointment “a coup” for the chambers. He described Naqvi as “a brilliant and experienced practitioner” who has collaborated with luminaries in international law and arbitration and has introduced innovative reforms to arbitration in Pakistan.

Naqvi, an alumnus of Princeton University and Yale Law School, began his career at Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson in New York before returning to Pakistan in 1998 to co-found the law firm Bhandari Naqvi Riaz (BNR). Under his leadership, BNR became one of Pakistan’s premier dispute resolution firms.

Between 2004 and 2013, Naqvi was part of Pakistan’s legal team in the Baglihar and Kishenganga disputes under the Indus Waters Treaty, working with esteemed London-based specialists Samuel Wordsworth KC, the late James Crawford SC, and Vaughan Lowe KC.

He also represented Tethyan Copper Company in its high-profile arbitration against the Pakistani government over the Reko Diq mining project. The case, conducted under ICSID rules, resulted in a $5.8 billion award for Tethyan in 2019. Parallel ICC proceedings were held in London, and Naqvi collaborated with Debevoise & Plimpton partners such as Donald Donovan, Mark Friedman, and Natalie Reid. He later appeared alongside Makhdoom Ali Khan, Pakistan’s former attorney general, in related Supreme Court proceedings involving Barrick Gold, a Tethyan shareholder.

Naqvi’s recent portfolio includes acting as lead counsel for Pakistan in a $30 million London-seated LCIA arbitration in the energy sector, alongside Duncan Bagshaw of Howard Kennedy. He also advised on another energy dispute valued at $250 million under LCIA rules and worked with Georgios Petrochilos of Three Crowns on a confidential case.

Naqvi’s influence extends to legal reforms. He represents Pakistan in UNCITRAL Working Group III, focusing on investor-state dispute settlement reforms, and was appointed to the ICC commission on arbitration and ADR in July 2024.

Previously, he was part of the ICCA task force on standards of practice in international arbitration. Domestically, he contributed to drafting a new arbitration act for Pakistan, based on the UNCITRAL Model Law, to replace the outdated 1940 legislation.

Reflecting on his decision to join 3VB, Naqvi cited two key motivations. First, the predominance of Pakistan-related international cases handled by London-based counsel. Second, the limited pool of arbitrators representing developing countries, particularly in bilateral investment treaty arbitrations.

He praised 3VB’s reputation for excellence and its collegial environment, noting the pro bono opportunities offered by its International Advisory and Dispute Resolution Unit.

3VB is renowned for its expertise in banking and finance, commercial litigation, public international law, and international arbitration. Recognised as a leader in handling complex, high-profile disputes, the chambers has received accolades from leading legal directories for its deep bench of practitioners and outstanding client service.

Naqvi’s association with 3VB not only reinforces its reputation in international arbitration but also enhances its capacity to address the concerns of developing nations in global disputes.