HBO Drops Major ‘Harry Potter’ News

HBO’s highly anticipated Harry Potter series is set to return to its roots, filming in the iconic studio that brought the magic to life.

The official account of HBO Max on X (previously Twitter) announced by revealing, “Wands at the ready. The upcoming HBO Original Series, #HarryPotter, will be filming at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden with production beginning in Summer 2025 and coming to Max.”

It was also shared that the series would not premiere in 2026 as planned because HBO is now looking at a 2027 release date.

Giving more details, HBO revealed that Francesca Gardiner will be the showrunner, while Mark Mylod will serve as the series director.

Paapa Essiedu has reportedly “been offered” the role of Severus Snape, who will be one of the main antagonists in the show.

Moreover, during the press conference earlier this week, Warner Bros. Discovery global streaming chief JB Perrette articulated, “As you look at ’26 and into ’27, you begin a 10-year journey on the Harry Potter series, which we’re super excited about. And I’d argue it may be the biggest event by the time we get to that series.”

It is noteworthy to mention that despite giving a release window for the Harry Potter series, HBO has not proclaimed the exact release date yet.