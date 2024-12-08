Barry Keoghan Speaks Out Against Online Harassment After Split From Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan has broken his silence regarding the backlash he has faced online following his split from Sabrina Carpenter. The Irish actor, 32, took to X (formerly Twitter) to address hateful messages and misinformation being spread about him, explaining that the harassment had crossed unacceptable boundaries.

“My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond to,” wrote Keoghan, who deactivated his Instagram earlier. “The messages I have received — no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, and disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, and how I am as a parent.”

Keoghan, known for his Oscar-nominated work and his role in Saltburn, also spoke about deeply personal attacks referencing his upbringing and his late mother, who struggled with addiction. “Talking about how I was a heroine baby and dragging my dear mother into it also,” he revealed, recalling his time in foster care after losing his mother as a child.

As a father to his young son Brando, from a previous relationship, Keoghan expressed concern for the lasting impact of the public scrutiny. “My son will read ALL of this about his father when he is older. Each day, I work harder to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy,” he emphasized, asking fans to remain respectful.

Keoghan and Carpenter began dating in 2023, publicly debuting their relationship at the 2024 Met Gala. He attended several of her concerts and appeared in her music video for “Please Please Please.” Many songs on Carpenter’s Grammy-nominated album Sweet N Short are rumored to reference their relationship, including tracks like “Bed Chem” and “Juno.”

The actor’s statement comes as he debuted a bold new bleached-blonde look for his upcoming role in Crime 101. Despite the public fallout, Keoghan concluded his message with a plea for kindness: “Please be respectful to all.”