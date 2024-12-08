Britney Spears’ Mom Hints at Christmas Reunion Amid Family Feud

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne sparked reunion rumours after she touched down in LA ahead of Christmas.

Lynne, who was accused of poisoning controversial conservatorship, is rumoured to have been in town to reunite with her daughter following their feud over the Chateau Marmont incident.

According to a footage obtained by TMZ, the mother was spotted arriving at LAX on Saturday, December 7.

Lynn flashed a beaming smile as she strolled down the LAX, steering clear of any questions concerning her reunion with the Toxic hitmaker.

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old pop superstar previously claimed that she had moved to Mexico.

Although insiders subsequently insisted that this is not the case, confirming she hasn’t shifted abroad.

The mother-daughter duo last met in December 2023, as they celebrated Britney’s 42nd birthday together.

A source close to the pair explained why the Princess of Pop preferred to spend Christmas alone despite their reunion on her birthday.

An insider told Us Weekly, “Britney is open to repairing her relationship with Lynne, but she wants things to unfold organically and not force anything.

The source also confirmed that Britney was “in a really good place and maintained she would love to continue maintaining her relationship with her mom.

“Britney understands that her mom would have loved for her to visit for Christmas but she just felt like it was too soon.”

For the unversed, Spears was under a conservatorship from 2008 to 2021, which started after her public breakdown and hospitalization in 2008.