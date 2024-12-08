Jennifer Lopez reveals most physically demanding role of her acting career

Jennifer Lopez has recently opened up playing the most physically demanding role in her acting career.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Marry Me star said, “My most physically demanding role is to play a stripper in Hustlers.”

The singer and actress noted, “I have done action movie and those are hard, doing the fights.”

However, JLo mentioned that she did choreography which was like acrobatics.

“I was so banged up trying to learn it for six weeks,” remarked the Maid in Manhattan actress.

JLo pointed out, “I did my one little routine and that one little routine, I was like bruised all over, burn marks, sore, pulled my shoulder… the day that we shot that whole scene because we shoot it for eight hours.”

The actress recalled, “I have a shoulder injury from it that I still have… I think it was like fights that I still have scars from 15 years ago.”

Earlier, JLo shared her life goals in 2025 as a source told PEOPLE that the actress “has had a rough year but is doing well. She’s ready for Christmas and to start the new year fresh”.

“She is focused on her own life,” revealed an insider.

Meanwhile, JLo was looking for houses in ex-husband Ben Affleck’s neighbourhood for herself and her three children, whom she shares with former husband Marc Anthony