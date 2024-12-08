Priyanka Chopra Issues Delightful Family Update Ahead Of Christmas

Priyanka Chopra recently melted fans’ hearts by sharing a delightful glimpse of the mother-daughter bond during her recent family trip to New York City.

On December 7, the 42-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to release heartwarming photos featuring her little one, Malti, and her husband, Nick Jonas.

Notably, Priyanka began her post with a sweet image of herself and her two-year-old girl enjoying their flight to NYC.

In another viral snapshot, the Baywatch star showcased how she applied fake nails to her little bundle of joy, capturing Malti’s adorable reaction.

Additionally, the Citadel actress posted a picture with her life partner who was previously missing from her anniversary post.

The mother-of-one penned a caption for her post, “A quick lil magic moment.”

Meanwhile, Nick posted a few family frames from their sixth wedding anniversary on Saturday night.

The renowned singer-turned-actor wrote, “6 year wedding anniversary. Moana 2. Family time. New York City. What could be better? My heart is full.”

This followed Nick and Priyanka’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia, where they will participate in the Red Sea Film Festival.

For the unversed, the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on December 1, 2024, with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.