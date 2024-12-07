Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accuser Revealed as NHL Star Evander Kane’s Ex-Wife

The identity of one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ early sexual assault accusers has been revealed. Anna Kane, ex-wife of NHL player Evander Kane, amended her 2023 lawsuit against Combs on Friday to include her name. The complaint was originally filed under the pseudonym “Ms. Doe.”

Through her attorney Douglas Wigdor, Anna stated, “I had hoped to use a pseudonym in pursuing justice for what happened to me as a teenager. Defendants’ demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated. I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me.”

In the suit, Anna alleges that she was 17 in 2003 when Combs, his associate Harve Pierre, and a third unidentified man drugged and raped her. The filing includes blurred photos of Anna in Combs’ New York City studio that night, which she says left her with 20 years of emotional distress and shame.

Anna claims Pierre, then the president of Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment, invited her to New York City after meeting her at a Detroit nightclub. She alleges that upon arrival, she was forced into sexual acts with Pierre, plied with drugs and alcohol, and later assaulted by Combs, Pierre, and the third man in a bathroom at Daddy’s House Recording Studio.

Her filing details the events, including allegations of violence, coercion, and lasting trauma. After the assault, she says she was barely able to walk and was sent back to Michigan with limited memory of the events.

Combs, 55, is currently in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting trial for separate charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, to which he has pleaded not guilty. He has denied all allegations in Anna’s case, previously stating, “I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth.”

The lawsuit includes photographic evidence placing Anna in the studio that night. Representatives for Combs have not responded to the latest allegations.