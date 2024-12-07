Hailey Bieber and Ivanka Trump Help Orchestrate Drew Taggart’s Romantic Proposal

Chainsmokers musician Drew Taggart, 34, proposed to Brazilian model Marianne Fonseca with help from Hailey Bieber and Ivanka Trump. The romantic gesture unfolded at Los Angeles hotspot Giorgio Baldi, where Fonseca thought she was attending a girls’ dinner organized by Trump. Instead, she arrived to find Taggart waiting amid a sea of roses.

Trump played “the ultimate wingwoman,” according to a source, by orchestrating the dinner and keeping Fonseca in the dark about the real plan. Fonseca later confirmed on Instagram, “The truth is [Trump] invited me to a girls dinner, but when I got there, it was my love . . . You guys got me so good.”

In addition to Trump’s clever diversion, Taggart sought advice from Fonseca’s close circle to make the proposal special. Sources revealed that Hailey Bieber helped choose the engagement ring, a 5-carat elongated cushion-cut diamond. Taggart reportedly asked Bieber what Fonseca might prefer, and her input inspired the selection of the stone.

Bieber, who got engaged to Justin Bieber in 2018 with an oval-cut diamond, has previously discussed her love for elongated stones. In a recent interview with W Magazine, she clarified details about her own engagement ring, saying, “This is only one carat bigger. It’s just elongated.”

Fonseca, CEO of Gente Beauty, is also the inspiration behind Taggart’s song “Summertime Friends.” The couple’s proposal was a glamorous affair with a star-studded support system ensuring every detail was perfect.