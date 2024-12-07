King Charles Takes Major Step Against Two Prominent Indian-Origin UK Figures of Honours

Two prominent Indian-origin figures in the UK have been stripped of their Order of the British Empire honours, officials confirmed. Raminder Singh Ranger, a Conservative Party peer and founder of Sun Mark, and Anil Kumar Bhanot, a Hindu community leader, lost their titles following separate controversies.

King Charles III revoked the Commander of the British Empire (CBE) honour awarded to Raminder Singh Ranger in 2015 for services to British business and the Asian community. The decision followed a House of Lords probe that found Ranger had breached the parliamentary Code of Conduct on “bullying and harassment.” The UK Cabinet Office Forfeiture Committee, however, did not specify the reasons for its recommendation.

Anil Kumar Bhanot, associated with the Hindu Council UK, was stripped of the Officer of the British Empire (OBE) honour, which he received in 2010 for his contributions to the Hindu community and interfaith relations. The government cited behaviour bringing the honours system into disrepute as grounds for the cancellation.

An official notice stated, “The King has directed that the appointment of Raminder Singh, Baron Ranger to be a Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire… shall be cancelled and annulled.”

A spokesperson for Lord Ranger called the decision “unjust,” noting that he had previously addressed concerns through apologies, training, and stepping back from social media. “Lord Ranger is devastated that the CBE awarded to him for promoting community cohesion and British business has been taken away,” the spokesperson said.

According to UK statutes, honours may be withdrawn for criminal offenses, professional censure, or behaviour that tarnishes the reputation of the honours system. Both figures are expected to contest the decisions.