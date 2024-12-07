Princess Kate Shines at Christmas Carol Service with Royal Family

Princess Kate hosted her fourth annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, reflecting on a challenging year as she welcomed guests to the festive gathering. Dressed in a stunning red coat with a black oversized bow by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, the Princess of Wales greeted attendees alongside The Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster.

Arriving ahead of her family, Kate welcomed celebrity guests and performers in the Chapter House before mingling with other attendees. When singer Paloma Faith expressed her sympathy for Kate’s health challenges this year, including undergoing chemotherapy, the Princess candidly responded, “I didn’t know this time last year it was going to be the year I’ve just had.”

The Prince of Wales later joined Kate with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The young royals placed dedications on the Kindness Tree outside the Abbey before entering to watch the service, where Princess Charlotte received a delightful surprise.

Westminster Abbey was adorned with trees and foliage from Windsor Great Park, donated by King Charles III, and decorated with sustainable, nature-inspired ornaments and twinkling lights. Guests received an Order of Service featuring a heartwarming illustration by Charlie Mackesy, captioned: “How did I help?” with the answer: “You were by my side, which was everything.”

Kate, accessorizing her McQueen coat with an Emilia Wickstead tartan skirt and black suede boots, waved to the gathered crowds. The evening was marked by warmth, reflection, and a festive celebration of kindness and community.