David Beckham Shares Sad News After Surprise appearance at Buckingham Palace

By Agencies

David Beckham got emotional as the former football legend shared sad news after surprise appearance at Buckingham Palace earlier this week.

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham joined the royal family at Palace for a state banquet honoring the Emir of Qatar.

Two days after attending the banquet, David Beckham paid tribute to Manchester United’s much-loved receptionist Kath Phipps after she passed away at the age of 85.

Beckham got emotional saying, “Forever in our hearts… The first and last face I would always see was Kath sat at reception at Old Trafford waiting to give me my tickets for the game.”

He further said, “She was the heartbeat of Manchester United, everyone knew who Kath was and everyone adored her…”

He further disclosed, “I moved up to Manchester at 15 and Kath made a promise to my mum and dad ‘I’ll look after your boy for you don’t you worry’ and from that first day till the last day I spent with her that’s exactly what she did.”

“Old Trafford will never be the same without your smile as we walk through those doors… We love you,” David Beckham concluded.

