Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Great Success Comes To Light

By Agencies

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s solo approach has just been praised by an expert who has also weighed in on accusations of a professional separation.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams pointed this out in one of his interviews with GB News.

That conversation saw the expert praising the Sussexes’ twin approach and said, “I think that they realised they had done a lot of events solo, they knew there’d be speculation about a separation.”

“I don’t see that as the rationale for it. I think they’re trying something new. I think it’s been quite successful.”

“However, I do think that they’re very nervous about the Netflix contract ending next year, because that links them to the $100million that were reportedly paid for it,” he also noted at a later point in his conversation.

“So very clearly, it’s a period for them where Meghan has got to launch her American Riviera Orchard, which isn’t proving easy. She’s got her cooking programme for Netflix.”

All in all, “We’ll have to see what that’s like, he’s got his polo series in fact, credited to them both for Netflix. I can’t see that having wide appeal, whether or not it’s good,” the expert also admitted before signing off.

