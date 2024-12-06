Entertainment

King Charles Warns Prince William About Marriage To Kate Middleton

By Agencies

King Charles reportedly issued a strong warning to his elder son Prince William about marriage to Kate Middleton, saying “Don’t make the mistakes that I made.”

This has been claimed by royal expert Ingrid Seward while speaking to Fox News Digital.

She claimed King Charles supports Prince William’s marriage to his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

The royal expert said, “[His father] said, ‘Look, William, there’s nothing more important than your family.

“’Don’t make the mistakes that I made.’”

Seward went on saying about King Charles warning to William, “I just did duty, duty, duty. I neglected my marriage, and look what happened.’”

The royal expert said King Charles is a “big supporter” of the union and encouraged William to put duty aside when Kate Middleton was faced with a major health blow.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who recently confirmed she has completed her chemotherapy, and Prince William got married in 2011, share three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together.

