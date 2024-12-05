World

Chinese President Xi stresses building strong, modernized information support force

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to build a strong and modernized information support force and to realize leapfrog development of the Chinese military’s network information system.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the remarks when inspecting the information support force of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army on Wednesday.

The information support force is a newly established strategic branch in the military restructuring. In April this year, President Xi awarded the military flag to the force and delivered a speech.

During Wednesday’s inspection, Xi congratulated the force on its first Party Congress and greeted its members.

After being briefed on the force’s progress, he highlighted the rapid development of technology and military innovations and underscored the critical role of the network information system in modern warfare and urged the information support force to focus on strengthening the system to support combat readiness.

Xi emphasized the need to improve information services, build public network platforms and prioritize cybersecurity. He also called for continuing reforms, better coordination and stronger legal frameworks to improve the quality and efficiency of the network information system.

Xi noted that the force is in its early stages and must strengthen its internal structure, uphold the Party’s leadership and ensure Party discipline. He encouraged the Party committee of the force to improve leadership and build a professional and skilled workforce.

Xi concluded with a call for the CMC to strengthen coordination and for other related government departments to work together to build the information support force and enhance the Chinese military’s network information system.

