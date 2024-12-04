Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan No Longer Together: Here’s Why

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have recently parted ways after dating for almost one year.

A source spilled to PEOPLE, “They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break.”

Interestingly, Barry and Sabrina sparked romance speculations as they were seen grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles in December 2023.

While the rumoured couple never made their relationship official, The Saltburn star was spotted cheering in the crowd during Sabrina’s Coachella appearance earlier in April, and even starred in her Please Please Please music video in June.

While speaking with CBS Sunday Morning’s Tracy Smith in October, Sabrina revealed, “I was like, ‘Who’s the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?’ And he (Barry) was next to me in a chair… And he was so excited about it.”

Moreover, the musician also responded to a question if Barry was her boyfriend in an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone.

To which she replied at the time, “How do I skirt around this question?”

Sabrina however opened up that she wanted to “keep her relationships private”.

Meanwhile, the singer also gushed over Barry during an August interview with The Guardian.

“I’m very honoured and I got to work with such a great actor,” she added.