Jennifer Lopez Shares Strong Message After Affleck, Garner Reunion

Jennifer Lopez released a powerful statement after Ben Affleck’s reunion with her ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Thanksgiving.

On December 2, the Marry Me star took to her Instagram handle to share a meaningful message about her highly anticipated film, Unstoppable.

The actress gave her fans a glimpse into the inspirational journey of her new character.

Lopez posted a series of photos from her recent Entertainment Weekly cover story shoot, featuring her co-stars Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, and Anthony Robles from the upcoming sports-action film.

Alongside images, the mother-of-two penned, “When I first learned about the true story behind Unstoppable, I was moved beyond words. It’s a testament to resilience, grit, and the human spirit.”

“This film is a celebration of the fighters and the dreamers who refuse to give up, no matter the odds,” the Atlas actress added.

Moreover, Lopez confessed that it was an honour for her to play Judy Robles “in this incredible story about her son Anthony Robles. Both Anthony and Judy are real examples and define what it means to be UNSTOPPABLE.”

For the unversed, the actress is currently promoting her new film in which she portrayed the role of a struggling mother as Judy Robles.

The globally recognised actress-singer’s post came after her now-estranged husband Affleck and Garner celebrated an occasion together.

It is pertinent to note that Lopez and Affleck parted ways in August, 2024. The former couple are now settling their legal matters.