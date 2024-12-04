Angelina Jolie shares why she never puts up awards at her home

Angelina Jolie has recently made surprising admission about never putting up awards at home

Speaking to Access Hollywood at Gotham Awards ceremony, the Maleficent actress responded about why she never put up awards at home.

“I never wanted it to be a focus in my house,” said the 49-year-old.

Angelina told the outlet, “I do have one thing up and it’s actually a broken little statuette that my kids made when I didn’t win an award.”

The Tomb Raider actress recalled, “They were little and I didn’t win at the time so when I came home, they turned old thing into an award that they gave it to me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Angelina revealed she’s “proud” of her kids, saying, “They are young adults now so I am proud of them because they are good people.”

“They are close to each other and take care of each other,” stated the Eternals actress.

During the interview, Angelina was also shown a throwback photo, posing with her first Oscar in 2000 for Girl, Interrupted movie.

Sharing her reaction, the actress replied, “It’s like playing opposites.”

Reflecting on her experience in the entertainment industry, Angelina further said, “I think it’s all love. It’s lovely to be an artist.”

“However, it should not be taken as the most important thing in the world but it’s important to tell stories and connect with people,” mentioned the Maria star.

Angelina added, “It’s all fun and it should be like that and not more than that.