Prince William Holds Crucial Meeting at Kensington Palace in Kate’s Absence

Prince William conducted an important meeting at Kensington Palace with the Emir of Qatar.

The official Instagram page of the Prince and Princess of Wales released photos of the future King having an interesting conversation with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during his state visit to the UK.

In the statement, William said, “Great to speak with the Emir of Qatar at Kensington Palace this evening.”

Notably, Princess Kate stepped back from William’s meeting. However, the future Queen was in attendance at the ceremonial welcome of the two renowned royal figures.

Later, the Princess of Wales also graced the lunch event organised for the Emir and his wife at Buckingham Palace.

It is pertinent to mention that Kate Middleton marked her royal return by appearing at key royal engagements after completing her chemotherapy in September 2024.