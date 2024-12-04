Book Review: An Ardent Literatus

LAHORE: Asghar Ali Tabassum, an esteemed octogenarian author, presents two compelling works that reflect his rich life experiences and deep literary insight. Ek Phul Motiye Da is a poignant collection of columns and essays that captures his empathetic perspective on both prominent and ordinary individuals. In contrast, Aandhion May Charagh offers a stirring anthology of poetry that addresses the socio-political challenges of contemporary society while maintaining an underlying sense of hope.

In a literary landscape rich with voices, Asghar Ali Tabassum stands out as an octogenarian whose lifetime of experiences informs his writing. With a career that spans production planning and marketing in the chemical fertilizer industry, as well as journalism and poetry, Tabassum has authored over a dozen books, among them his voluminous autobiography, MusafataiN Kya Kya. His latest works, Ek Phul Motiye Da and Aandhion May Charagh, further showcase his literary prowess.

Ek Phul Motiye Da is a collection of Tabassum’s previously published columns and essays in Urdu. His writing style is marked by simplicity and sincerity, infused with empathy, nostalgia, and an unwavering optimism. Esteemed literary figures, including Mujeeb-ur-Rahman Shami and Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javed, have lauded Tabassum’s earnestness in discussing a spectrum of topics from politics to historiography. Shami commends his insightful observations on both prominent figures—such as President Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan—and ordinary individuals whose lives resonate with humanity.

The portraits of these notable figures are rendered with a nonpartisan lens, showcasing their complexities while maintaining a humanitarian perspective. Yet, it is the vivid sketches of lesser-known characters, such as the late Madam Jamila—whom Tabassum likens to a jasmine flower—that truly captivate. This tender portrayal is imbued with deep love and respect, evoking a profound emotional response that lingers long after the page is turned.

In contrast, Aandhion May Charagh presents a different facet of Tabassum’s literary artistry. This anthology of poetry, featuring both ghazal and nazm, resonates with a palpable sense of urgency regarding the socio-political climate. Critics like Dr. Riaz Majeed and Kausar Ali identify a strong undercurrent of patriotism and a poignant reflection on societal decay in Tabassum’s verses. His ability to articulate the struggles of the common man reveals his sensitivity to the world around him, positioning him as a poet of the people.

Among the highlights is Kangli Qaum ki Kahani (Story of an Impoverished Nation), a lyrical sequence that poignantly critiques the socio-economic decline faced by many. The title of the anthology, much like its contents, reflects a search for hope amid adversity—a theme that resonates deeply in today’s tumultuous world.

Ultimately, Asghar Ali Tabassum’s contributions to literature are not merely artistic expressions but are also calls to awareness and empathy. His works encourage readers to reflect on the balance between beauty and truth, leaving a lasting impact that is both thought-provoking and moving. In a world often overshadowed by chaos, Tabassum’s writing serves as a beacon of optimism, reminding us of the resilience of the human spirit.