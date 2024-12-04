Five terrorists neutralised, two injured in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Five terrorists were killed and two others were injured during fire exchange with security personnel in an intelligence-based operation carried out in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

“On 04 December 2024, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Lakki Marwat District, on [the] reported presence of khwarij,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release.

The ISPR said security forces engaged the terrorists as a result of which five were “sent to hell”, while two other terrorists were injured.

“A sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari paid glowing tribute to security forces for the successful operation in Lakki Marwat.

According to a statement post on X, the PM said that “the nefarious intentions of the enemies of humanity will continue to be crushed in the same way.”

“The government is actively working for the complete elimination of Kharijites and terrorism from the country,” the statement added.

In a separate, President Zardari also praised security forces for their bravery during the operation, according to another post on X by PTV News.

The president expressed “national determination to continue operations until the complete end of terrorism,” the statement read.

Earlier on Nov 23, three terrorists were killed in two separate security operations in Khyber and South Waziristan districts while a policeman and a local elder were martyred in roadside bomb explosions in Bajaur tribal district.

Furthermore on Nov 19, 12 personnel were martyred while six terrorists were killed after a checkpost was targeted in the Mali Khel area of KP’s Bannu.

The country has lately witnessed a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces, other law enforcement agencies, and security checkpoints, particularly in Balochistan and KP.

Attacks escalated after the TTP broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022 and vowed to target security forces.