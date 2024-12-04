Angelina Jolie Rejects Idea of Biopic on Herself, Prefers Focus on Other Roles

Angelina Jolie has made it clear that she has no interest in a biographical film about her own life. While the actress takes on the role of opera singer Maria Callas in the upcoming biopic Maria, directed by Pablo Larraín, she has firmly ruled out the possibility of a similar film centered on her life.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Jolie responded to questions about a potential biopic, saying, “That gets the most insane question award. When you’re a public person and you’re playing someone else, you’re conscious of how you would hate for somebody to interpret your life.” She went on to emphasize how uncomfortable it would be to have someone else portray her, adding, “Let’s hope there isn’t one about my life.”

Jolie’s new project, Maria, delves into the final years of Callas’ life in 1970s Paris, focusing on the singer’s reflections as she grapples with her legacy. The film also stars Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, and Haluk Bilginer. Jolie has been receiving praise for her portrayal of the iconic singer, with some speculating that she could earn an Academy Award nomination for her performance.

To prepare for the role, Jolie underwent opera training, learning to sing and record live vocals on set. She shared that the experience helped her process deeply personal emotions, revealing that singing brought up feelings she hadn’t confronted in years. “You can’t sing at your full voice without confronting your feelings,” she explained, recalling an emotional moment when she first started singing in the studio.

On the personal front, Jolie continues to be embroiled in a lengthy legal battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt over their shared winery, a case that could drag on until 2026 following a recent court ruling against her attempts to dismiss the case.