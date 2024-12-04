Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ vocal coach shares actor’s struggle to perform as opera singer

Angelina Jolie’ vocal coach Eric Vetro for Maria claimed nobody else could have played the role better than the Maleficent star.

According to coach Vetro, Opera singing is not an easy job and Jolie, who had never sung one before, worked extremely hard to step into the shoes of late singer Maria Callas.

The 49-year-old filmmaker went through an extensive training for around seven months. She started from point zero to fit perfectly in the role.

“She started from ground zero. She had never sung before”, the vocal coach told People.

He further claimed: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone make such a huge difference from the first day to the last day.”

However, Eric went on to say that Angelina was ‘a little nervous and shy about singing in the beginning’, but she did not stop and kept on struggling.

“Her desire to do a great job overrode anything that might stop her”, added the 68-year-old go-to-trainer.

The guy, who trained Ariana Grande and Timothee Chalamet as well, explained the complexities of Opera.

He said: “It ebbs and it flows. It goes a little faster here, a little slower there. So, to do that, I mean, you have to really be musical.”

Directed by Pablo Larrain, Maria is a biopic of 1970s opera singer Maria Callas that released on August 29, 2024.