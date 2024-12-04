Ariana Grande triggers massive debates over ‘queer’ Wicked remark

Ariana Grande, American pop singer and stunning actress who recently appeared in the most famous musical fiction movie, has found herself in hot water after her recent remark.

The 31-year-old star has made witty comment on “queerness” about her latest movie Wicked, which was released on November 22, sparked massive frenzy on the internet.

The iconic actress Ariana has played character of Glinda the Good Witch in the movie.

She has been making headlines along with her co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, ever since the release date of the recent comedy action.

Wicked have always meant a lot to for the LGBTQ+ community as both of the stories are based on friendship and embracing the fact of who you truly are.

During her recent interview with GayTimes, the thank u, next hitmaker made controversial comment on Oz films this week while promoting her recent hit.

“Yeah, everyone is just so beautifully queer.” Ariana said.

“And that roots all the way back to the Frank Baum books where like, literally, the most commonly used word in the books is ‘queer’, and it starred queer lovely, beautiful friends and, erm, I don’t know,” she added.

“It’s just a celebration, and how do you honour that history?”