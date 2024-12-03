CTD registers second FIR in Karachi airport suicide blast case

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Karachi on Monday registered a second FIR in connection with the Jinnah International Airport suicide blast on October 6.

The FIR nominates a key commander of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), who is believed to be the mastermind behind the attack.

According to media reports, the FIR includes charges related to murder, attempted murder, the use of explosive materials, and the funding of terrorism. The FIR was filed on the complaint of SHO Airport, Musa Kaleem.

Two days prior, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was formed to investigate the attack, which targeted Chinese nationals. The eight-member JIT, led by the deputy inspector general of the CTD, is tasked with questioning the suspects, Muhammad Javed and Gul Nisa, and submitting a report to the Interior Ministry within 15 days.

The team includes officials from security agencies, Rangers, the Special Branch, Karachi Police, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The JIT is also authorized to seek assistance from any other investigative agency.

It may be recalled that a suicide bomber blew an explosive-laden vehicle near a convoy carrying Chinese nationals working for Port Qasim Power Plant on October 6. The incident took place around 11pm on Sunday at a traffic signal near the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

A small car was used in the attack on foreigners. The suicide bomber lay in wait for the foreign nationals’ convoy to get out of the airport. As soon as the convoy left the airport premises, the suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into the convoy.

Proscribed separatist militant group, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), claimed responsibility for the attack, asserting that it was executed using a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) aimed specifically at Chinese engineers. The outlawed Majeed Brigade of the banned BLA released a statement claiming responsibility for the attack.

Federal government had vowed to ensure that those involved in the deadly attack on a convoy carrying Chinese nationals will be punished.