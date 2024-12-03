LHC orders crackdown on unfit vehicles to curb rising smog

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has intensified its focus on combating the smog crisis in Lahore, ordering the seizure of vehicles without valid fitness certifications.

In this regard, Justice Shahid Karim during a hearing on Monday issued the directive emphasizing the critical role of vehicle inspections in addressing air pollution.

Lahore, one of the world’s most polluted cities, continues to grapple with alarming air quality levels. The city’s expanding traffic and industrial activities are major contributors to its deteriorating air quality index (AQI), creating significant health and environmental challenges.

In a recent crackdown led by Lahore’s district administration, over 16,000 vehicles were checked throughout November. Nearly 1,300 vehicles were impounded, and fines amounting to Rs13.5 million were imposed on offenders, including those driving unfit or smoke-emitting vehicles. Among the inspected vehicles, fitness certifications were granted to 5,000 that met required standards.

During the hearing, the court also sought a report on the environmental impact of industrial operations in Rahim Yar Khan district.

A representative of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) acknowledged that Lahore’s tree coverage is significantly below the levels recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The hearing was adjourned until December 3, with the court underscoring the importance of coordinated efforts to tackle smog and its underlying causes.