Govt forms joint task force to identify campaigns targeting state and security forces

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday formed a Joint Task Force (JTF) to identify individuals, groups, and organizations responsible for spreading malicious propaganda against the state, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The JTF has been tasked with investigating entities involved in creating and disseminating fake and misleading news, both domestically and internationally.

The force will also track those using media platforms to circulate false narratives targeting the state and its institutions.

The move follows recent incidents of terrorism, vandalism, and what officials have described as a coordinated campaign to undermine the state and discredit security forces. Authorities claim the propaganda aims to incite unrest, create divisions along provincial and ethnic lines, and serve political interests.

The task force has been given ten days to complete its findings and submit a report. Legal action against the perpetrators is expected to follow swiftly.