NATIONAL

Govt forms joint task force to identify campaigns targeting state and security forces

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday formed a Joint Task Force (JTF) to identify individuals, groups, and organizations responsible for spreading malicious propaganda against the state, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The JTF has been tasked with investigating entities involved in creating and disseminating fake and misleading news, both domestically and internationally.

The force will also track those using media platforms to circulate false narratives targeting the state and its institutions.

The move follows recent incidents of terrorism, vandalism, and what officials have described as a coordinated campaign to undermine the state and discredit security forces. Authorities claim the propaganda aims to incite unrest, create divisions along provincial and ethnic lines, and serve political interests.

The task force has been given ten days to complete its findings and submit a report. Legal action against the perpetrators is expected to follow swiftly.

Previous article
SC bench dissolved in case challenging Justice Alia Neelum’s appointment as LHC Chief Justice
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Local Govt Act paves way for Punjab’s local bodies elections next...

LAHORE: Local bodies’ elections will be held in Punjab next year after the provincial Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday approved the Local Government...

KP govt rejects Tarar’s claim of Murad Saeed’s ‘presence’ at CM’s House Peshawar 

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking uniform jail privileges

PHC grants transit bail to Omar Ayub, Faisal Amin Gandapur until Dec 21

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.