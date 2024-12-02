Entertainment

Palace Reacts To Shocking Claims About King Charles In Royal Lodge Drama

TOPSHOT - Britain's King Charles III speaks during a meeting of the Accession Council inside St James's Palace in London on September 10, 2022, to proclaim him as the new King. - Britain's Charles III was officially proclaimed King in a ceremony on Saturday, a day after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his "darling mama", Queen Elizabeth II who died on September 8. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP) (Photo by VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince Andrew earned a special favour with his brother King Charles despite their ongoing rift over the Royal Lodge.

However, shocking claims emerged about the warring brothers that the monarch may just be doing a “double bluff” with his plans to evict Andrew and cutting off his funds. The Daily Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths reported that Charles himself is footing the bills of his brother.

While the Buckingham Palace did not officially comment on the matter, Palace insiders were quick to refute claims that King Charles is still funding Prince Andrew.

According to The Daily Beast, the office of King Charles does not usually comment on Andrew-related intrigue” and officials told the outlet that they would not be making a statement on the “extraordinary claim”.

Sources crushed speculations over the “double bluff” and that Charles was secretly funding Andrew. They also rebuked the matter by noting that the story was merely based on “dinner party speculation” and “gossip.”

The news comes after royal biographer Robert Hardman, had revealed that king has stopped Andrew’s personal allowance and security bill, which makes a sum of approximately $5 million.

As eviction was nearing closer, Andrew was able to provide proof of sufficient funds to from “legitimate” sources to stay in the property.

The King was understood to be pressuring his disgraced brother to downgrade to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former home, Frogmore Cottage. However, Andrew is adamant on continuing his 75-year lease and leave the 30-room mansion for his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

 

