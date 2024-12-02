Buckingham Palace Addresses Claims of King Charles Secretly Funding Prince Andrew

Amid ongoing tensions between King Charles and Prince Andrew, shocking claims emerged suggesting the monarch may be secretly funding his brother despite cutting off his official allowance. The allegations, reported by The Daily Mail, sparked speculation that Charles was using a “double bluff” to manipulate the situation.

Buckingham Palace, however, quickly denied these rumors. According to The Daily Beast, Palace officials refuted the claims, stating they were based on “dinner party speculation” and “gossip” and would not be addressing the matter. These claims come after royal biographer Robert Hardman revealed that Charles had stopped funding Andrew’s personal allowance and security, a move that amounted to about $5 million.

As the eviction deadline nears, Andrew is reportedly determined to remain in the Royal Lodge, citing a 75-year lease, despite pressure from the King to move to Frogmore Cottage, Harry and Meghan’s former home. Andrew has also provided proof of sufficient funds from legitimate sources to remain in the property, which he intends to pass down to his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.