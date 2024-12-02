Who is Rebecca Ferguson’s husband, Rory St. Clair Gainer?

Rebecca Ferguson, star of Mission: Impossible and Dune, has made a name for herself in Hollywood, but her husband, Rory St. Clair Gainer, prefers to stay out of the limelight. A businessman with no interest in fame, Rory and Rebecca were first linked in 2016, and they married in a private, low-key country wedding in 2019.

The actress described their wedding as a casual affair, opting for a “practical skirt” instead of a traditional gown, and celebrating with family and close friends in a rented cottage.

The couple, who share two children—Rebecca’s son Isaac from a previous relationship and their daughter Sage—have managed to keep their family life largely private.

Rory has also been a supportive partner, helping Rebecca create her striking red carpet look for the Dune: Part Two premiere in 2024. Despite attending high-profile events with his wife, Rory rarely walks the red carpet, allowing Rebecca to maintain the spotlight while he enjoys life outside of it.