Punjab CM inquires after injured security officials at CMH Rawalpindi

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday declared that the personnel of Rangers and Police were sons of the nation and the entire nation proud of them, emphasizing that the security personnel were rendering their lives for the protection of the life and property.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz was talking to injured Rangers and police personnel undergoing treatment at CMH Rawalpindi during a visit on Saturday. She visited to every injured jawan and inquired after their well-being. She appreciated their high morale and sense of duty.

“The corrupt political party should have been ashamed of attacking them,” she highlighted, adding that the Federal and Punjab governments are indebted to the injured security personnel, and stand by them and their families.

The injured personnel told the Chief Minister about the merciless violence of the protesters against them.

They briefed, “Firing was carried out at close range, and violence was carried out with nailed sticks. The skull of one official and the bones of most of them were broken, while some others had their eyes affected.”

The Punjab CM consoled the injured officials and encouraged them, saying that attacks on state institutions, property and security personnel were highly condemnable.

“The miscreants and PTI members who injured the security personnel will be brought to justice, and severe exemplary punishment will be given to them”, she vowed.

First of its kind dumping site inaugurated

According to the vision of the Punjab CM, special attention is being paid to the process of cleanliness in districts and in this regard, the district administration Okara has taken a lead across Punjab.

A first of its kind and unique modern dumping site covering an area of 80 kanals has been inaugurated in Okara which will accommodate 228 ton of solid waste on a daily basis.

“The site is enough for the solid waste management for next 10 years,” said OKara Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Usman Javed. PA Riaz ul Huq Judge along with Sahiwal Division Commissioner Shoaib Iqbal Syed, MPA Mian Muhammad Munir and DPO Rashid Hidayat inaugurated the new dumping site at 6/4L.

On this occasion, officers of the District Administration, the District Council and the Municipal Committee were also present. DC Ahmad Usman Javed briefed the participants about the project that this dumping site has been built over five acres of land and it’s being expanded over an additional five acres of land. The city’s garbage disposal problem will be solved for the next 10 years, he added.