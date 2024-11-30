CM Maryam Nawaz to visit China next month

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif will be the first female Chief Minister to visit China to review mutual cooperation in the fields of information technology, medicine, industry, smog and climate change.

According to a formal invitation, received from the Department of Central Committee of the ruling Communist Party of China, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will visit Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong during her 8-day visit to China next month (8 to 15 December).

The special invitation expresses a desire to increase bilateral cooperation between the ruling Communist Party of China and the Pakistan Muslim League (N). It also expresses a desire to further expand the deep friendly relations and cooperation between Pakistan and China. Business and trade links between the private sectors of Punjab and China will also be considered during the visit.

Madam Chief Minister Maryam will meet prominent leaders and important government officials of China to discuss China’s development model, governance system and promotion of bilateral cooperation. Discussions are also expected on the high standard of development in Punjab and the beginning of a new era of bilateral cooperation. A high-level delegation will also accompany Madam Chief Minister on this visit.