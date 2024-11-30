PTI’s propaganda cell fails to sell lies: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has exposed the false propaganda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

She shared a video of a person who was falsely declared dead. Azma Bokhari revealed all the fake videos and posts from the PTI’s propaganda cell.

In this regard, she said that after yet another failed rebellion, “vultures” of the PTI movement were resorting to fake videos and images. “The propaganda cell of PTI is desperately trying to sell lies and search for dead bodies. According to some “patriotic Pakistanis,” this is their fundamental right to do so.”

She questioned whether these lies and propaganda should be given a free pass. “Such actions are a disgrace, and strict action will be taken against those spreading fake news and false propaganda,” she warned.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday strongly refuted allegations of state brutality and indiscriminate firing by law enforcement authorities during recent clashes with protestors.

In a statement issued by the Deputy Prime Minister Office, Ishaq Dar labeled the claims of gunshot wounds and unwarranted violence as “malicious” and “absolutely false,” urging to provide evidence such as “graves and dead bodies” to substantiate the accusations.

He said the so-called protestors came armed with heavy ammunition and tear gas canisters.

“The mob was determined to create chaos and ready to kill. Our security and law enforcement agencies exercised maximum restraint with patience despite deaths within their ranks,” he said adding that the PTI leaders abandoned their workers and were now developing a ridiculous and lies-based narrative of state brutality.

The statement came after PTI made several claims that their workers were shot dead during Islamabad protest.

PTI initiated its march towards Islamabad on November 24, following a final call from its founder. The government had set up roadblocks in an attempt to prevent the protesters, but they managed to break through and reached the Blue Area.